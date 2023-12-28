Teen dies after crashing riding lawnmower: Nanaimo RCMP

A 14-year-old has died after the sit-down lawnmower he was driving crashed on Vancouver Island, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the intersection of Lindsey and White roads in Cedar at around noon Thursday, the Nanaimo RCMP says.

"The sit-down lawn mower he was operating failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a pick-up truck," according to a news release from the detachment.

"Although first responders were quickly on scene and provided emergency first aid, the injuries sustained by the youth were critical and life-threatening. (Paramedics) transported the youth to the Nanaimo hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

The driver of the pick-up remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators, police added, saying impairment has been ruled out as a factor.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area”, said Const. Gary O’Brien.

The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing and victim services are available for anyone impacted.