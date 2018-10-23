

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a stabbing that put a 16-year-old boy in hospital Monday night in Surrey.

RCMP officers found the young victim after receiving multiple 911 calls about a stabbing near 147 Street and 84 Avenue at around 8 p.m.

The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life threatening.

Few other details have been confirmed, but Mounties said their initial information is that there was a dispute involving a group of youths, and the victim was stabbed by someone around his age.

The stabbing suspect and several other youths ran off before police arrived at the scene.

Investigators spent Monday night canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or saw people fleeing the area is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers.