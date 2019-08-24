

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting that injured two men in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say they responded to the 13500 block of 96 Avenue -- not far from the intersection with King George Boulevard -- shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The two victims were dropped off at local hospitals at different times, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both are in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating, and police say the shooting appears to be targeted. It may also be connected to "drug activity," police said, adding that they don't believe there is any risk to the public as a result of the incident.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.