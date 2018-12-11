

CTV Vancouver





Former broadcaster Tamara Taggart has announced she's seeking a Liberal nomination for next year’s federal election.

Taggart, who previously co-anchored CTV Vancouver's 6 p.m. newscast, is hoping to run in the Vancouver Kingsway riding that’s been represented by NDP health critic Don Davies since 2008.

She revealed her political ambitions Tuesday with the release of a campaign video and website.

"What I like about Vancouver Kingsway is I think it's very reflective of our country. Everyone lives here," Taggart says in the clip.

"I want to run for the Liberal Party of Canada because they stand for the environment, the middle class, jobs, gender parity. Those are all things that I stand for."

The Liberals previously held the riding from 1997 to 2006. Davies won the last election with 45 per cent of the vote, but has not announced whether he's planning to run again.

Taggart, who is also an Order of B.C. recipient, co-anchored CTV News at Six from January 2011 to April 2018.