VANCOUVER -- With COVID-19 still spreading in B.C. communities, one chilly Vancouver tradition will look very different at the start of next year.

On Jan. 1, the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim will still take place, but it'll happen in homes across the city, rather than at English Bay. Participants are encouraged to dip into a kiddie pool or bathtub this year and, if they're especially brave, lower the temperature to 7 C, which is the average temperature of the ocean during previous swims.

"While we are deeply disappointed that our great New Year’s tradition of jumping into the frigid waters of English Bay will not be taking place in 2021, we know this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of swimmers, spectators and staff," said Camil Dumont, chair of the Vancouver Park Board, in a news release.

"We've taken this community event online and hope that Vancouverites will take the dip in the safety of their home at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1."

The swim celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020. In 1920, Peter Pantages and nine others kicked off the tradition by swimming in English Bay on New Year's Day.

His granddaughter, Lisa Pantages, has participated in the event for decades.

"For my 59th swim (all but one in English Bay), I will be in my fish pond, which is a pleasant 6 C," she said in the news release.

"This year, let's have fun in the safety of our own homes, gardens, driveways or bathtubs."

To participate in this year's plunge, swimmers are encouraged to register online starting on Dec. 21. Registered swimmers will get a certificate after the event and anyone who emails in a photo or video of their participation will get a commemorative button.