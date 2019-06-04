

CTV News Vancouver





Metro Vancouver officials say they are contacting police after Nazi graffiti was spotted on part of a popular trail in Burnaby.

Twitter user DVN Actual posted images on Sunday showing swastikas spray painted onto a hydro box on the Central Valley Greenway. The graffiti also included the number 88, which has been used as a code for the Nazi salute "Heil Hitler."

"I’m not sure who is in charge of the CVG trail between North Rd and Cariboo, but there is some fresh Nazi graffiti here," the user wrote.

Regional officials later responded to the tweet saying they would have the vandalism cleaned up, adding that they would also file a police report.

Metro Vancouver confirmed to CTV News that the graffiti had been covered up by 9 a.m. on Tuesday and encouraged anyone who sees similar vandalism to contact officials through social media.

CTV News has also reached out to Burnaby RCMP about the incident but has not heard back.