By the age of 12, Mariette Doduck had been thrown into a rat-infested sewer, beaten, mistreated, scarred by a Nazi soldier's pitchfork while hiding in a bale of hay and separated from her family – all because she's Jewish.

Nearly her entire childhood was marred by the horrors of the Holocaust.

Doduck spoke at a ceremony at the BC Legislature on Yom HaShoah.

The day is dedicated to remembering the atrocities of a genocide that cost roughly 6 million men, women, and children their lives.

"We were marked for death, by the accident of being born Jewish," Doduck said.

Doduck, shared her story of living in Brussels as a three-year-old, "when my life was suddenly ripped apart and irrevocably changed by hate by Nazism."

One of 11 kids, she remembers seeing her mom and an older brother taken away to Auschwitz on her seventh birthday. She never saw them again.

Another brother was hung in the city square.

One more died weeks after the war ended, because he was unable to digest the food American and Canadian soldiers provided.

A sister spent eight months in prison.

Doduck remembers spending most of the war trying to keep quiet, to not be noticed and in the dark. She stayed with non-Jewish families, in orphanages and once even in a Catholic convent.

She remembers trying not to talk, cry, or feel.

"Feelings like loneliness were a luxury, it was better not to feel."

Doduck's story brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance at the event. She emphasized how important it was to remember the past to avoid repeating mistakes of the past. Especially, amid a disturbing trend.

"Racism, hatred, anti-Semitism is here it's becoming normalized in our society," Premier John Horgan said at the event.

He said "modest" government actions like bringing back the human rights commission were symbols that British Columbia doesn't tolerate hatred.

Yet he acknowledged much more than that was needed.

In the house, members of all three parties stood to make statement to mark the sombre anniversary.

"Sadly anti-Semitism is rising in Canada," said Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. "Greater volumes of hate are being spewed on line, often behind the masks of anonymity."

Liberal MLA Mike de Jong choked up as he shared the story of a two-year-old girl who was taken away by Nazis while her parents were out doing forced labour.

He learned of the story when visiting the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre outside Jerusalem, where her shoe is on display along with the date she disappeared.

While many vowed to remember the horrors, Dudette was also thankful for the help she's received after the war. She says she and other child survivors were told they wouldn't live past 30.

"I'm still here."