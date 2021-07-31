VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a suspicious fire that burned a section of the boardwalk bridge at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

When they arrived, emergency responders found the bridge near the park's Bourquin Crescent West entrance "fully engulfed" in flames, police said.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services extinguished the fire before it could spread further, but the blaze burned through a section of the boardwalk, police said. As a result, the structure is no longer safe for park patrons to use.

Police said they believe the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. They're asking anyone who has information or video of the area to contact them at 604-859-5225. Tips can also be texted to Abbotsford police at 22973.

"We are experiencing unprecedented dry conditions," police said in their release. "Please be responsible and abide by all fire bans and restrictions."