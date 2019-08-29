

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Two men wanted Canada-wide for multiple charges have turned themselves in, Surrey RCMP say.

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, both 25, were wanted for unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats. According to police, they turned themselves in on Monday and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

On Aug. 14, Surrey RCMP asked the public for help locating the two men, who were believed to be in the Surrey area.

Members of the public were asked not to approach the pair, but to call police immediately with any leads on their whereabouts.

Surrey RCMP's General Investigation Unit and Gang Enforcement Team were investigating incidents involving the two suspects, which were believed to be isolated and targeted, police said.