Suspects sought after Good Samaritan stabbed while helping homeless man: Vancouver police

Police are investigating after a Good Samaritan was allegedly stabbed after he tried to help a man experiencing homelessness in downtown Vancouver last month.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were called around 11 p.m. on Jan. 14, after a man was assaulted and stabbed in the chest near the entrance of the Granville Street SkyTrain Station.

"The victim came to Vancouver with friends to celebrate a birthday in the Granville Entertainment District," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Friday. "When he stepped out of the SkyTrain station, he saw a group of men he believed were trying to steal a bag from a homeless person."

Police added that when the Good Samaritan tried to intervene, he was allegedly punched in the face and stabbed in the chest.

Three male suspects fled before police arrived on scene and have yet to be located. The victim — a 30-year-old New Westminster man — was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

"We have been working to identify the suspects since this incident and are now releasing video surveillance with hopes someone will recognize them and call police," Visintin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-4021.