VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspects at large after armed robbery in Surrey

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The suspects of an armed robbery at a business in Surrey’s Newton community Wednesday morning is still at large, according to police.

    Surrey RCMP said the robbery took place around 11 a.m. in the 8100 block of 128 Street.

    One person was injured in the incident and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Officers did not find the unspecified number of suspects, and believe that they fled in a dark-coloured pick-up truck.

    Police would not say what kind of weapon was used in the robbery. “The investigation is in the early stages so specific details such as the weapon involved are not being released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

    She also said police are not naming the business for privacy reasons.

    Mounties said they are working to collect witness statements and surveillance video from the area, and anyone who has information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback

      The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.

    • Sask. tire recycler shutting down

      A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News