Suspects at large after armed robbery in Surrey

The suspects of an armed robbery at a business in Surrey’s Newton community Wednesday morning is still at large, according to police.

Surrey RCMP said the robbery took place around 11 a.m. in the 8100 block of 128 Street.

One person was injured in the incident and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers did not find the unspecified number of suspects, and believe that they fled in a dark-coloured pick-up truck.

Police would not say what kind of weapon was used in the robbery. “The investigation is in the early stages so specific details such as the weapon involved are not being released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

She also said police are not naming the business for privacy reasons.

Mounties said they are working to collect witness statements and surveillance video from the area, and anyone who has information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.