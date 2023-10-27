Suspected whirling disease forces closure of lakes in Kootenay and Yoho National Parks
All bodies of water in Kootenay and Yoho National Parks have been closed for the next five months after a suspected case of whirling disease was reported in British Columbia's southeast Rocky Mountains.
Parks Canada says in a news release it's the first time the microscopic parasite that causes the fatal disease in fish has been detected in the province.
The agency says it is closing Emerald Lake, Peaceful Pond, Lone Duck Pond and the Emerald River's shorelines, water bodies and tributaries until March 31, 2024, to limit further spread.
It said in an earlier statement that once established it's nearly impossible to eradicate the parasite, which is a known aquatic invasive species.
Parks Canada says officials are conducting further sampling on the Kicking Horse and Kootenay rivers, but preliminary test results found suspected cases of whirling disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek, Monarch Creek and the confluence of Emerald River and the Kicking Horse River.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says on its website that whirling disease impacts various species of trout and salmon as well as mountain whitefish, is particularly deadly for younger fish and can also cause skeletal deformities.
Though the CFIA says the disease does not pose a risk to human health, people can accidentally spread it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Crown prosecutors considering charges against 3 RCMP officers in death of Indigenous man
British Columbia's police watchdog has completed its investigation into the 2021 death of an Indigenous man on Vancouver Island, submitting its report Friday to provincial prosecutors, who will now consider charges against three Mounties in the case.
-
B.C. government commits to funding 40 substance-use treatment beds on Vancouver Island
People on Vancouver Island have new support accessing substance-use treatment beds to help their recovery – and the province says it’s working on adding more.
-
Lost fisherman found alive, another still missing after life raft discovered off Vancouver Island
An American fisherman who was lost at sea for nearly two weeks was found alive Thursday floating in an emergency life raft approximately 75 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person hurt in northeast Calgary incident
Emergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following an incident in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
-
Lakes in Yoho, Kootenay National Parks closed due to suspected whirling disease
Parks Canada has closed several lakes in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, in an attempt to limit the spread of a suspected case of whirling disease.
Edmonton
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.
-
Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake
Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.
Toronto
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
-
Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto
An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
-
1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.
Montreal
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Winnipeg
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
-
VIDEO ARTICLE
VIDEO ARTICLE When Taylor Swift visited Winnipeg in 2008
Taylor Swift made one of her first stops in Winnipeg about 15 years ago, long before she became the one of the world's most popular superstars. CTV News Winnipeg has a look back at the visit.
Saskatoon
-
'Buckle up': Sask. teachers' union votes 95% in favour of potential job action
During a meeting of its council in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced the results of a vote earlier this week to authorize job actions.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
'Life-changing injury': Saskatoon man loses fingertips after cell door shuts on hand at police station
A Saskatoon man suffered a life-altering injury after a cell door shut on his hand over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
'Buckle up': Sask. teachers' union votes 95% in favour of potential job action
During a meeting of its council in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced the results of a vote earlier this week to authorize job actions.
-
Sask. communities set temperature records, see heavy snowfall as abrupt October cold sets in
Multiple temperature records were broken in Saskatchewan this past week as winter conditions arrived abruptly, bringing snowfall warnings and below-seasonal temperatures to much of the province.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
London
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
Quebec Street to fully reopen to traffic on Friday
After six months of construction, traffic on Quebec Street is once again flowing.
-
Downtown banners honour war veterans in Woodstock, Ont.
The City of Woodstock has taken its campaign to honour veterans to its downtown streets. Poles in the downtown core have been adorned with more than 60 banners featuring the images of veterans who served in war who have since passed.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Kitchener
-
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated monetary enhancements for its members.
-
Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION trains are not running between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market Station due to a crash.
-
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.