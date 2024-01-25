Suspected impaired driver arrested after ramming police cruisers in Coquitlam: RCMP

An arrest has been made after a suspected impaired driver was caught ramming into police cruisers in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

In a news release Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP said they received a report of an impaired driver in the area of Cottonwood Avenue near Whiting Way just before 11 p.m.

When Mounties arrived on scene, the vehicle immediately rammed into two responding police cruisers in a parking lot.

"The vehicle then reversed down an alleyway at a high rate of speed, striking two parked vehicles in the process," Mounties said in the release. "Once the vehicle stopped, the driver was arrested."

CTV News cameras captured an RCMP cruiser with significant damage to its side and a white work truck was seen with a large hole in its driver-side window.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured as a result of this erratic driving behaviour," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of what happened is asked to call investigators at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-1993.