Suspected drug lab explosion forces evacuation of New West apartment
An apartment building on Carnarvon Street is cordoned off with police tape as authorities investigate a suspected drug lab. Nov. 4, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 8:40AM PST
An apartment building in New Westminster, B.C. had to be evacuated Sunday after an apparent explosion went off in what police suspect was an illicit drug lab.
Up to two dozen residents from the Carnarvon Street building were forced to find somewhere else to stay overnight as hazmat crews combed through the property.
Police were called to the scene with reports of an explosion, but Sgt. Jeff Scott said it doesn't appear anyone inside or outside the building was hurt.
"The unit that they responded to had the glass broken out of it as a result of what appeared to be an explosion," Scott said. "I don't believe there's been any injuries as a result."
Most of the displaced residents spent the night with friends and family, while emergency services helped the others locate a place to sleep.
Police arrested one man in connection with the suspected drug lab, and he remains in custody.
Authorities stayed on scene all night guarding the apartments, and police said they would be heading back inside for further investigation Monday morning.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst
A number of lights and TVs were left on suggesting residents in the building picked up and ran yesterday afternoon when the explosion happened. Fortunately no one was injured. #Police have one man in custody. #NewWestminster pic.twitter.com/xAOqM7u5RA— Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) November 5, 2018