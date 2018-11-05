

An apartment building in New Westminster, B.C. had to be evacuated Sunday after an apparent explosion went off in what police suspect was an illicit drug lab.

Up to two dozen residents from the Carnarvon Street building were forced to find somewhere else to stay overnight as hazmat crews combed through the property.

Police were called to the scene with reports of an explosion, but Sgt. Jeff Scott said it doesn't appear anyone inside or outside the building was hurt.

"The unit that they responded to had the glass broken out of it as a result of what appeared to be an explosion," Scott said. "I don't believe there's been any injuries as a result."

Most of the displaced residents spent the night with friends and family, while emergency services helped the others locate a place to sleep.

Police arrested one man in connection with the suspected drug lab, and he remains in custody.

Authorities stayed on scene all night guarding the apartments, and police said they would be heading back inside for further investigation Monday morning.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst