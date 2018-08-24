

Mounties in Richmond, B.C. say they're investigating after a suspected drug lab was discovered at a home in Steveston Friday.

Police, firefighters and a hazmat team all converged on a residence in the 1100 block of Kingfisher Drive shortly after 11 a.m. for an investigation that forced neighbours from their homes.

A neighbour tells CTV News he saw smoke coming from the house and ran to see if anyone was inside.

Others came to help and called firefighters, who were turned away by a man who answered the door, claiming a minor fire had been dealt with. When firefighters insisted they needed to see the source of the smoke, the man bolted.

In a statement released later in the day, the RCMP said first responders discovered "items that may be consistent with a potential synthetic drug lab."

Authorities quickly set up road blocks and evacuated surrounding homes.

"These situations are extremely dynamic and pose a high risk to emergency personnel as well as members of the public," Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in the statement. "Fortunately, we were able to secure the area quickly and no one was injured."

Officials provided few other details, but the RCMP's clandestine lab team was called to aid in the investigation.

Five armed members could be seen entering the house and yelling for anyone inside to show themselves. They did not appear to remove anyone or any evidence.

BC Hydro workers were also on scene.

A man who lives next to the house said his wife heard someone banging on her door, and opened it to find a police officer with a gas mask on, telling her and their three children to leave her home immediately.

"It's a little disturbing when you think we have young kids and something like this can be going on next door," the resident said. "You worry about your safety, and even tonight, when we come back… Who's living next door?"

He said there was nothing to make him suspect anything dangerous or potentially illegal was happening.

Some neighbours said they were alarmed to see the amount of emergency personnel called in, and that they believed the home may contain a drug lab.

"It didn't look like it was going to be a kitchen fire or anything like that," said a man who lives in the area.

He said when firefighters reached the scene it appeared they were waiting for someone else to show up. Mounties arrived a short time later and closed down the block.

"It's disheartening… It's a really quiet neighbourhood. We're not used to anything like this," another neighbour said.

Everyone was allowed back home later Friday afternoon, and firefighters left the scene.

Investigators said they will remain on scene throughout the weekend and that their presence may cause road closures in the area, but the specifics of those traffic disruptions have not yet been made clear.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos