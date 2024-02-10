Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.

In an update Saturday, the VIIMCU said investigators have located the suspect vehicle that was involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night on Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road.

"While the investigation remains in its infancy, it is progressing well," said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, in the update.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no further details will be shared at this time.”

The Comox Valley RCMP responded to the report of an injured cyclist Thursday night after a passerby called 911. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency aid to the victim, who died of his injuries after he was taken to hospital, police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators have not determined the exact time the crash occurred but believe it was sometime after 10 p.m.

Mounties say the victim was riding a red and white Specialized bike. The victim's approximate age was not released by investigators.

Police continue to seek witnesses and information, including dash cam video, as they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Todd Coyne