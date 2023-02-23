Suspect sought after allegedly trying to steal senior's purse: police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to steal a senior's purse in Abbotsford.

According to police, the 91-year-old woman was walking through a church parking lot in the 2700-block of Clearbrook Road around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, when an unknown man attempted to take her bag.

“During the incident, the victim fell to the ground while preventing the suspect from stealing her purse,” Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release.

The woman, who was using a walker at the time, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a suspect who they describe as a tall Caucasian man, last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash cam video of the area between the hours of 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.