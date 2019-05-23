

Police are urging parents and children to be extra cautious as they search for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in North Vancouver.

Authorities said the child was near West 27th Street and Chesterfield Avenue when a man driving a silver SUV called her over to ask for directions on May 15.

"When she approached, he made a lewd comment and exposed his genitals," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release. "The young female ran away and was not physically harmed."

A week after the alarming encounter, authorities have released a composite sketch of a suspect and asked anyone with information on his identity to come forward.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said the incident should also serve as a reminder for parents to discuss safety with their kids.

"We want parents and children to take extra precautions until we can track this man down," DeVries said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40-50 years old, who has a double chin and is balding with brown hair on the sides of his head. He has a slight accent of unknown origin, and was wearing black sunglasses and a blue and white zippered sweater at the time of the incident.

North Vancouver RCMP said the disturbing incident "bears a resemblance" to five others that have been reported on the North Shore in the past year, but it hasn't been connected to any of them yet.

"While police are continuing to investigate the possibility that these incidents are linked, they are currently treating them as separate," the detachment said.

The suspect in the previous incidents had a similar description, but with olive skin and black hair, and drove a vehicle described as a grey newer model Nissan Rogue SUV. In four of the previous cases, he called children over and exposed himself to them.

As authorities investigate the latest incident, they offered a number of basic safety tips for parents, including:

Teaching kids your home address and landline phone number

Making sure children know how to contact you at work or on a cellphone

Teaching them how and when to call 911

Establishing a secret word for your family that can be used to identify a "safe person" other than a parent or caregiver

Playing "what if" games with younger children to reinforce these messages

The RCMP also recommends families let children know it's OK to say "no" to adults who ask for help or directions, and to never accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even people they know unless they check with a parent first.

Mounties said kids should shout, "Help, this person is not my parent!" if someone tries to grab them, and to knock things over, kick their legs wildly and try to create a disturbance.