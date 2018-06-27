

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in North Vancouver have issued a warning to the public following a series of incidents during which a man exposed himself to children.

The RCMP and West Vancouver Police Department say they have received five reports since late May involving a male driver calling out to children and asking them to come over to his vehicle to give him directions.

In four of those cases, RCMP say the children approached the suspect vehicle and noticed the man's genitals were exposed.

"Fortunately in all cases, the children aged ten to sixteen years, quickly moved away from the vehicle and the suspect drove away without further incident," police said.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old with olive skin, a stocky build and short, black hair.

"Clothing descriptions of the suspect have varied," police said. "The suspect vehicle in all cases has been described as being a newer model Nissan Rogue SUV, grey in colour."

The RCMP hasn't been able to locate the car or the driver "despite extensive patrols."

Mounties continue to investigate the reports with the help of West Vancouver police.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect as well as an image of the type of vehicle in question Wednesday.

In the meantime, police are urging those with children in their care to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 604-985-1311 or the WVPD at 604-925-7300.