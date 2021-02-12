VANCOUVER -- Two men have been arrested after a bank robbery in the Downtown Eastside Friday, according to Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department shared details of the incident on its "Vancouver Crime Stories" website, saying a man allegedly walked into the bank, threatened an employee with a gun and demanded money.

Bank staff called police as soon as the suspect left, and officers soon spotted a man on the street matching the suspect's description, police said.

Officers chased the suspect on foot for three blocks before catching up to him and using a Taser on him, according to police, who said the man did not comply with officers' orders. He was arrested for robbery and his gun was recovered, police added.

"While officers were struggling with the suspect, an onlooker threw a can of pop at them," the Vancouver Crime Stories post reads. "He was arrested for assaulting a peace officer."

Video from the block of East Hastings Street between Main Street and Gore Avenue on Friday shows police placing evidence markers on the sidewalk. On the ground, a gun, a Taser, a shoe and a wad of cash can all be seen.