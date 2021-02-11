VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for suspects following two armed bank robberies in Burnaby, B.C., that were committed within a few hours of each other on Thursday.

The first robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the Vancity Credit Union branch at Market Crossing, where a man allegedly demanded cash while carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

The second happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Westminster Savings Credit Union on Kingsway Avenue, where a woman with a gun "threatened bank staff," Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

In both robberies, authorities said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Police did not reveal how much money was taken, if any.

Burnaby RCMP's Strike Force Team has taken over the investigation into the robberies, and will be "thoroughly examining surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence" to identify the suspects, the detachment said.

The first suspect was described as white, approximately 6' tall and 35-45 years old. Police said he was wearing a black toque, black facemask, black jacket and blue jeans.

The woman was described as white, about 5'3" tall and 30-40 years old. She was wearing a dark toque, dark facemask and black jacket, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on either robbery to call the Burnaby RCMP non-emergency line at 604-646-9999. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.