VANCOUVER -- A Surrey man has been arrested and charged in connection to robberies at two local banks, police say.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said two different banks in the city were recently targeted just three weeks apart. The first robbery happened on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at a bank on City Parkway near Central Avenue.

Police said a man obtained a small amount of cash before fleeing the area. Officers weren't able to find the suspect.

Then, three weeks later, another robbery was reported to police. On Dec. 3, officers arrived to the bank on King George Boulevard near 102 Avenue at about 5 p.m.

In that case, a male suspect was quickly found and arrested by police.

Mounties say 52-year-old Carey Anthony L'Hirondelle has been charged with two counts of robbery.

"Because robberies involve the use or threat of violence, the impact on victims is greater than just the loss of money or property," said Sgt. Ryan Forbes in the news release.

"Our unit will continue to work alongside frontline officers, conducting targeted enforcement to reduce the number of robberies in Surrey."