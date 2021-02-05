VANCOUVER -- Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a recent bank robbery.

The robbery happened at 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department. Police say a man walked into the Bank of Montreal at 3122 Mt. Lehman Rd. at that time, showed a firearm to a bank teller and demanded cash.

The teller gave the suspect the money he demanded and he fled the scene, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white man approximately 45 to 50 years old. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat, light blue jeans, brown shoes, a black toque and a black mask covering his nose and mouth, police said.

Anyone who was near the 3100 block of Mt. Lehman Road between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the robbery and saw someone matching the suspect's description should call the Abbotsford Police Department's major crime unit at 604-859-5225, police said.

Police said they are also interested in seeing surveillance or dash cam video from the area at that time.