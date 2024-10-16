Suspect injured during Vancouver arrest, IIO appeals for witnesses

B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to an arrest in Vancouver last week during which a suspect was seriously injured.

On Oct. 8 at around 10:25 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department stopped a man who was driving a Ford F350 pickup truck that was believed to be stolen near the intersection of Renfrew and East Hastings streets, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

"Officers subsequently moved to arrest the man driving the vehicle. There was an interaction, and the man was taken into custody. The man sustained injuries during the interaction with police and was taken to a hospital for treatment," a news release from the IIO says.

No further information about the nature and extent of the man's injuries was provided but the IIO said they meet the threshold of "serious harm," and therefore fall within the watchdog's mandate.

"The IIO investigation continues and will determine whether any force used during the arrest was necessary, proportionate, and reasonable under the circumstances," according to the news release.

Anyone with information or video is urged to call 1-855-446-8477.