Suspect in anti-gay tirade at Vancouver SkyTrain station turns himself in

Vancouver police say the man recorded hurling profanity and homophobic slurs at a young couple outside a downtown SkyTrain station last weekend has turned himself in.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Saturday that the 34-year-old suspect, a Chilliwack resident, turned himself in on Thursday morning. He was arrested "for his role in the alleged crime, and for an unrelated firearms offence," police said.

One of the targets of the hate, Jamie Pine, told CTV News this week that the incident began aboard the SkyTrain.

He said he and his boyfriend, Regg Acervo, were dressed up for a night of clubbing and wearing light makeup. They were sitting in adjacent seats on the SkyTrain.

"This drunk guy was standing, leaning forward and just staring at my boyfriend," Pine said. "He just wouldn't stop looking at him."

The man didn't address them until they stepped off the train at Burrard Station. That's when Pine said he began hurling anti-gay slurs, prompting the couple to run away in six-inch boots.

"We ran up the escalator, which was quite difficult," Pine said with a laugh. "It was not ideal sprinting wear."

The video Pine recorded and posted on his TikTok and Twitter accounts captures much of what happened next.

It shows the unidentified man shouting slurs at the couple, tossing a beer can in their direction, and telling them to "get a f***ing hotel room."

As upsetting as the incident was, Pine was grateful that a handful of strangers intervened and helped ensure he and his boyfriend were safe. He also thanked the many people who responded to his video with supportive messages.

The VPD told CTV News this week that it had launched an investigation after seeing the video and reaching out to Pine.

In their statement Saturday, police said the man they arrested had been released, with a court appearance scheduled for March 29.

"Because charges have not yet been formally laid, the man cannot be identified," the VPD said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel