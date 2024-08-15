Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business

A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.

Jeffrey Benvin was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued in relation to the Jan. 1 incident at DBL Disposal Services, located at 333 Tenth St. in the city's south end.

Benvin is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on one count of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of using a firearm to commit and indictable offence.

The shooting victim, a 43-year-old man, was treated at the scene for potentially life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien says the victim is still recovering after his release from hospital.

Court records show Benvin has prior convictions for drug possession and theft under $5,000.

The investigation into the shooting began around 7 a.m. on New Year's Day when patrol officers were dispatched to check on a man who was found in medical distress near the waste facility.

A suspect was initially arrested at the scene and released without charge while the Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit took conduct of the investigation.