Suspect arrested in Quebec nearly 2 years after driver crashed in B.C. and fled, leaving behind injured passenger

A man alleged to have been behind the wheel during a rollover crash in 2020 has been arrested in Quebec, police said.

Moussa Daoui, who lives in the province, was taken into custody by police in Laval, officers said in a news release Thursday.

Daoui was then transferred to B.C. late last month, where he has been charged for his alleged role in a Metro Vancouver collision.

The 33-year-old is charged with one count each of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm. He's also charged with two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a crash in the early morning hours of June 5, 2020. Mounties in Burnaby were called that morning, at around 1 a.m., to Gilmore Avenue and Halifax Street.

They said at the time that the driver of a Dodge Durango was speeding when he struck two hydro poles, a lamp post and a traffic light.

Witnesses told CTV News at the time that they'd seen the Durango roll over several times. The vehicle eventually came to a stop upside down.

Mounties said the male driver fled the scene, leaving behind an 18-year-old Quebec woman who'd been a passenger at the time. She was seriously injured, but her wounds were not life-threatening.

Officers said they found a 31-year-old man nearby, whom they believed to be the driver. He was arrested but later released, pending further investigation.

On Thursday, Mounties said that charges against him were approved last May. The suspect had left the province, however, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.