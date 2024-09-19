Suspect arrested after 'terrifying' attack on woman in mobility scooter, B.C. RCMP say

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged assault and attempted robbery targeting a woman in a mobility scooter in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP said authorities received "several tips" about the suspect's identity after sharing surveillance images with the public last week.

Officers subsequently arrested a man in connection with the incident on Sept. 16.

Authorities said the victim was outside a pharmacy near Marine Drive and Pemberton Avenue on Sept. 7 when a man tried to steal things from her handbag, which was hanging from her scooter.

The RCMP said an "altercation ensued," during which the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman and a bystander who tried to intervene.

"This was a terrifying incident for the victims in this case," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the news release.

"We are thankful to the public in helping us further this investigation to the point where an arrest has been made."

Authorities have not shared the suspect's name, as he has yet to be charged.

The man was released from custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 15, the RCMP said.