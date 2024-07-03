Suspect arrested after Canada Day stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Mounties say a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital this week in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Police were called to the 1800 block of 224 Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from stab wounds, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

The victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators examined the scene and arrested a suspect a short time later. The unidentified suspect will remain in custody pending his next court appearance, according to the release.

"Police believe this to be a targeted incident given that it occurred between parties who were known to each other," the local RCMP said Wednesday.

"It is believed that there is no further threat to public safety at this time."

The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the incident will be released at this time, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.