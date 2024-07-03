VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect arrested after Canada Day stabbing in Maple Ridge, B.C.

    Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo. Lights on a police cruiser are pictured in this file photo.
    Share

    Mounties say a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing that sent one person to hospital this week in Maple Ridge, B.C.

    Police were called to the 1800 block of 224 Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from stab wounds, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

    The victim was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Investigators examined the scene and arrested a suspect a short time later. The unidentified suspect will remain in custody pending his next court appearance, according to the release.

    "Police believe this to be a targeted incident given that it occurred between parties who were known to each other," the local RCMP said Wednesday.

    "It is believed that there is no further threat to public safety at this time."

    The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the incident will be released at this time, police said.

    Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News