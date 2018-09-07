

CTV Vancouver





A Walmart store in Surrey, B.C. has temporarily shut down over concerns about an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the area.

"We were contacted by the public health agency who are investigating the source of legionnaires' in the community. The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority," Walmart Canada said in an email statement to CTV News Friday. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily temporarily closed our Guilford store."

The Fraser Health Authority said it has identified legionella, the group of bacteria that causes the pneumonia-like illness, in the cooling towers of Guildford Town Centre, where the Walmart is located.

So far, seven people have become ill as a result of the outbreak.

The bacteria are found naturally in soil and natural water sources, but can grow in human-made water systems such as air conditioning, swimming pools and plumbing.

The disease can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water droplets contaminated with the bacteria, but can't be spread between people.

Infants, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are most at risk of developing symptoms, which include a fever, fatigue, cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should contact a doctor as soon as possible.

With files from The Canadian Press