Three people in Surrey, B.C. have been hospitalized with Legionnaires’ Disease, a severe form of pneumonia that develops after being infected by the Legionella bacteria.

“We still don’t know where they were infected, but it’s suggestive of a local source,” Dr. Aamir Bharmal of the Fraser Health Authority told CTV News, adding that the source is likely in the Guildford area.

Bharmal explained the bacteria is found naturally in soil and natural water sources, but it can grow in human-made water systems such as air conditioning, swimming pools and plumbing systems and become aerosolized, or inhalable. The Public Health Service of Canada points out it cannot be transmitted between people.

“Most people don’t get sick from Legionella, but people who have chronic health conditions or who are elderly or smokers or immune-compromised, they may eventually get a type of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ Disease,” he said.

But Bharmal is urging people with those risk factor who’ve been in the Guildford area of Surrey in the past 10 days with symptoms of pneumonia (fever, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath) to seek medical attention and possibly testing for Legionella. At this point, officials aren’t suggesting at-risk people to avoid Guildford.

Fraser Health typically sees about six cases per year of Legionnaires’ Disease.