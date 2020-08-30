VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford Police are collecting evidence after a late-night shooting in Abbotsford on Saturday.

Two people were sitting in their vehicle in the driveway when someone pulled up in a dark-coloured pickup truck and shot towards them.

Police were called to the scene at the 33800 block of Mayfair Ave. just before 10 p.m.

“Officers spoke to the 22-year-old victim, who advised that he and his girlfriend were in their vehicle in the driveway, when the occupants of a dark pick-up fired a gun towards him,” reads a statement from the police.

The couple was not injured, but the bullets hit their vehicle and residence.

Police say the suspect vehicle drove away, and that the shooting was not random.

On Sunday morning Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives are continuing their investigation. They are collecting evidence and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or who might have video evidence, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.