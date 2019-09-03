Two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood, according to Surrey RCMP.

The shooting took place near a school and two daycares in the area of 160 Street and 111 Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We heard some sirens and then we saw one cop car and then another. They were just flying down the street," one resident told CTV News.

A spokesperson for one of the nearby daycares, Little Friends, told CTV News it was put in lockdown just before 5 p.m.

"It's the first day of school for everybody, that's scary – that's really scary," resident Lydie Guerineau said.

From CTV's News Vancouver's Chopper 9, police officers could be seen looking at a black sedan with bullet holes, which appeared to have veered off the road and into the lawn of a home.

Evidence markers peppered the neighbourhood and a large area was blocked off to allow investigators gather evidence and information.

"Early indications are that this was a targeted incident. While the public was placed at risk as this incident unfolded, there are no indications of a continued risk," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.

#BREAKING: Large police presence near 160 and 110 in #Surrey. There are two daycares and an elementary school near by. Neighbours describe hearing massive response to area. pic.twitter.com/ImAX7yRujl — Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) September 4, 2019

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst