

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





One of two victims who was targeted in a midday shooting in a quiet Surrey neighbourhood on Tuesday is considered a risk to public safety, RCMP are warning.

Thomas Gabriel Saul, a 35-year-old man from New Westminster, has been the target of shootings on multiple occasions this summer, according to police.

Not only was he shot at in Surrey on Tuesday, but he was also the target of a shooting in Burnaby on Aug. 21, police say.

RCMP say that even though Saul is being targeted, he hasn't given much information to police and, as a result, Mounties feel interacting with him could be a safety risk.

The incident on Tuesday involved shots being fired near a Surrey daycare in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

A woman who runs the Little Friends daycare said she saw one of the men injured and called 911.

"The 911 dispatcher informed me there was a shooting so I immediately called my daycares in the vicinity alerting them of the situation and placing them on lock down," Trudy Haigh told CTV News Tuesday, just hours after the 4:30 p.m. shooting.

Saul and one other man were then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Saul is known to police and has a history of drug-trafficking involvement in the Lower Mainland.

"Gun violence in our community is perpetuated through the continued demand for illicit drugs," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a news release.

"We will continue our enforcement efforts in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland with our policing partners, however we are appealing to the community to reduce the demand for illicit drugs, and to provide information which can assist us in our investigations."

There may be an increased police presence in the Fraser Heights area as they work to canvas the area and gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst