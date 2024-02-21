Surrey's Arshdeep Bains makes Canucks debut against Colorado Avalanche

Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Surrey, B.C., forward was called up last week but was a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game against the Winnipeg Jets as well as Monday's game against the host Minnesota Wild.

“I was almost in awe in being out there, it was really special,” Bains said after the game, which the Avalanche won 3-1, handing the Canucks their third consecutive loss.

He is one of only four Punjabi players to play in the NHL, the others being Robin Bawa, Manny Malhotra and Jujhar Khaira.

Bains had 13:21 of ice time, going minus-two and recording three hits.

Bains' father was in attendance to watch his son's performance, with Arshdeep talking after the game about the significance of having his dad in the crowd at Ball Arena.

“It's every kid's dream to make their dad proud,” Bains said.

Bains is having a productive season with the Canucks' AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C. He has nine goals and 39 points in 42 games.

Bains played five seasons with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League and scored 77 goals and recorded 209 points.

“For my whole life, I've tried to put my foot in the door at every level I've been to and it's no different here. It's been a heck of a journey,” he said during a media availability in Denver before the game. “It's every kid's dream to play for their hometown team.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.