Surrey RCMP seize cars, cash, drugs and guns in major trafficking investigation

Nearly a year after the start of a major drug trafficking investigation and almost six months after executing search warrants across four different properties, Surrey RCMP made their findings public Thursday.

The detachment's drug unit seized more than four kilograms of drugs, six guns, four vehicles, a bulletproof vest and $116,000 in cash during the searches, which took place on Jan. 31, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Officers also arrested four people, all of whom were later released, pending further investigation. Police said they would be recommending charges to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, but did not say when they anticipated filing that recommendation.

Asked why there was such a delay between conducting the searches and releasing the results, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha told CTV News there were "parallel investigations" that would have been jeopardized if the information had been made public sooner.

The investigation began in August 2023, according to Mounties. They executed their first search warrant related to the case in October of that year, targeting a house on 184 Street near 74 Avenue in Surrey.

Four other locations related to the alleged drug trafficking network were identified and targeted in the January searches.

According to police, those locations were:

A home on 68 Avenue near 194 Street in Surrey;

A home on 152 Street near 91 Avenue in Surrey;

A home in the 2100 block of Kelly Avenue in Coquitlam;

And a storage unit in the 1100 block of Kingsway Avenue in Coquitlam.

The drugs seized included 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and 430 grams of fluorofentanyl, as well as 30 litres of GHB, police said.

Mounties shared this image of the weapons they seized during their searches. (Surrey RCMP)

Mounties provided photos of some of the seized drugs, the cash and the firearms with their release. They did not share photos of the seized vehicles, which were a 2024 Range Rover, a 2019 Acura RDX, a 2014 Dodge Durango and a 2004 Ford F350.

"Surrey RCMP Drug Unit focuses on disrupting drug trafficking networks to prevent overdose deaths and to stop the toxic drug supply in our communities," said Sangha, in the release.

"It is believed that this group was supplying street-level drug traffickers with cocaine, methamphetamine, fluorofentanyl and GHB throughout Surrey, Langley and Coquitlam."