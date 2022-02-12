Surrey RCMP restricting access to border crossing as hundreds attend trucker convoy
A large RCMP presence greeted “Freedom Convoy” supporters who arrived at the Pacific Highway truck crossing Saturday morning, screening motorists and commercial trucks.
Dozens of Mounties worked to speak with each driver, and those who needed to actually cross the border were able to do so, while the rest were diverted.
As a result, vehicles were parked for kilometres along 8th Avenue before they could turn on to 176 Street, and demonstrators walked to the intersection with flags, signs and horns. Hundreds of them waved Canadian flags and cheered as other drivers were diverted from the planned “slow roll” around the border crossing.
Surrey RCMP say they are ensuring the functioning of critical infrastructure.
A smaller group of anti-mandate demonstrators has been at the border since Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated
