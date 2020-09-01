LANGLEY -- Mounties in the Fraser Valley have arrested a Surrey man accused of exposing himself to three young people on Aug. 28.

The 33-year-old is also alleged to have made sexualized remarks about himself in the Brookswood area of Langley before he exposed himself.

He was tracked down in the early morning of Aug. 29 and was arrested for both unrelated arrest warrants and in relation to the alleged indecent acts.

The Surrey man has been released with several strict conditions, including being more than 50 metres away from any place where women 16 or younger live, work or attend school.

He must have no contact and cannot communicate with any women under 16, nor is he allowed to communicate electronically with any females under 16.

The suspect is due in Surrey Provincial Court Sept. 9, though it remains unclear on what charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court.