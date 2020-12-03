Advertisement
Surrey couple posts ad offering to spread Christmas cheer for local families
VANCOUVER -- Most people use Craigslist to buy or sell an item, but Joanna Zakowski and her husband used it to offer kindness.
Their ad is titled: Is your family struggling this Christmas?
“My husband and I have decided to help a family instead of purchasing any gifts for each other this Christmas. We are looking to bless a couple of families this year,” the ad says.
Zakowski made the post Tuesday night and within an hour, she received nearly a dozen responses.
“With COVID present and the holidays coming up, I definitely did feel that there was a need. However, it just feels so much more real when you read email after email,” she said. “My heart felt very heavy and I began to sob and with every email that I opened up and read, it was just really heartbreaking.”
So far, 21 families have reached out for support.
Zakowski is a stay-at-home mom and said they are only able to help one or two families, making it difficult to choose who to help.
“I feel helpless because I would like to help all 21 families and I may not be able to do so,” she said.
She started an online fundraiser to help raise money to help fulfill those families’ wish lists.
“A little bit goes a long way and if we all get together and give a little, we can help so many,” she said.