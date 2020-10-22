VANCOUVER -- October is small business month.

These businesses are vital to the economy as they employed 8.4 million Canadians as of 2018.

The pandemic has had a tremendous impact as nearly one in five businesses were closed from March through June.

Staples Canada has many services available to help small businesses thrive.

As The Working and Learning Company they are laser focused on helping entrepreneurs as they perservere.

One venture that they are excited to share is Canada Starts.

In partnership with RBC Ventures, Shopify and Moneris, they have launched a new $200,000 fund for aspiring entrepreneurs.

This grant aimed towards those looking to take their side hustles to the next step or continuing to elevate their small business goals to reality.

The Staples Preferred Program offers a variety of benefits such as a doubled return window and free business cards annually.

One challenge that many small business owners faced during the pandemic was the need for a more effective work space.

The Staples Studio is a co-working experience with safety measures and flexible plans in place.

Staples Studio spaces are expanding across the country with one currently located in Kelowna.

Staples Canada has also added a new financial platform.

Canadian entrepreneurs can uncover the right path to finance their business with Staples Smarter Business Financing.

The platform recommends the most appropriate financial lender to customers in under three minutes.

As for day to day operations, small business needs can be fulfilled at the Staples Solutionshop.

This is a complete marketplace of printing, marketing, design, shipping and tech services.