Support your Local Community on Doughnation Day

Hot cross buns are a delicious annual tradition.

Saturday April 2nd is Doughnation Day at COBS Bread, meaning $2 of every six-pack of hot cross buns sold that day will go to support local charities.

The high-quality hot cross buns are available in four delicious flavours. They include Traditional Fruit, Apple Cinnamon, Cranberry Orange and the new Triple Chocolate.

COBS Bread has set a fundraising goal of $500,000.

Those that can't join on Doughnation Day are encouraged to donate to their bakery's local charity online. COBS will be matching all online donations up to $10,000.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more.