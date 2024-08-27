VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Summer snow just fell on a B.C. highway

    A DriveBC highway camera shows snow on the Okanagan Connector at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. A DriveBC highway camera shows snow on the Okanagan Connector at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
    It’s still summer, but snow was falling on a highway in B.C.’s Interior Tuesday afternoon.

    DriveBC highway cameras show that white stuff came down at high elevations on Highway 97C, or the Okanagan Connector, between Kelowna and Merritt. The images show snow collecting at the side of the road and on trees at Pennask Summit and Elkhart.

    Just before 4 p.m., Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying flurries are in the forecast for higher parts of the highway, lasting until early Tuesday evening.

    “A trough of low pressure over southern Interior is bringing showers and a cooler airmass to the region,” the alert reads. “With snow levels lowering to near 1,600 metres, showers have changed to flurries near Pennask Summit along the Okanagan Connector.”

    The weather agency warned drivers of “winter-like” driving conditions and reminded that mountain weather can change quickly and make roads hazardous suddenly.

    A DriveBC highway camera shows snow on the Okanagan Connector at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

