Summer-like conditions expected in B.C. this weekend

Warm and dry conditions are expected to sweep parts of B.C. beginning this weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures beyond 20 C in the Fraser Valley with temperatures reaching the high teens in Metro Vancouver.

The average high for this time of year in both regions is between 10 to 11 C, which could be doubled over the coming days.

The summer-like conditions on the South Coast will also be experienced in areas in Northern B.C., the Okanagan, the Kootenays and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada’s long-range forecasts project that the unseasonably warm weather will last into next week with little to no precipitation.

“It keeps things dry which of course has implications as we go deeper into spring; the grass fire season, the wild fire season are fast approaching and this is not necessarily helping,” said said Armel Castellan, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Castellan went on to say that the spike in temperatures will begin to normalize late next week with the chance of below seasonal values that could bring snow to higher elevations.