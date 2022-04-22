Subway Launches the Eat Fresh Refresh with Famed Canadian Athletes

Subway Canada is bringing brand new signature sandwiches and dynamic flavour combinations to Canada.

The Eat Fresh Refresh at Subway will also mean more Canadian-sourced ingredients available.

Mark McMorris, Olympic bronze medallist and 21-time X Games medallist, has partnered with Subway as the face of The Eat Fresh Refresh.

McMorris shared that he is mindful about the food he eats and how it impacts his performance.

His favourite of the new signature sandwich lineup is the Smashed Avocado and Turkey.

It features Canadain farm-raised deli-style turkey and Canadian cheddar cheese.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.