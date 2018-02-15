

CTV Vancouver





Police in Delta, B.C. say they've taken a student into custody after they allegedly brought a starter pistol into a local high school.

Staff at Sands Secondary School, located in the area of 180 Street and 82 Avenue, contacted police at 10:07 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a police statement, officers arrived at the school a minute later and quickly located the student.

“The situation involved a dispute between students. The student in question apparently felt threatened and decided to carry the starter pistol as a deterrent,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs co-ordinator for Delta police said in a statement.

“Though this was an unfortunate decision, our officers were pleased the incident was resolved quickly and safely.”

Sands Secondary was placed into a code yellow lockdown while police investigated. The procedure ended at 10:45 a.m. No one was injured.

“The Code Yellow procedure worked very smoothly, and our thanks to teachers, students and the administration for their co-operation. Our police officers train regularly for these situations with schools,” Leykauf said.

A starter pistol is a blank gun used to signal the beginning of various kinds of races. These guns are designed so they cannot carry or fire real ammunition.

The Delta police's School Liaison Officer is still investigating the incident with the help of school administrators.