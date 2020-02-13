VANCOUVER -- A student and his instructor had a rather unexpected end to a driving lesson after the driver ran through a stop sign before failing a roadside sobriety test.

Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C. said they pulled over a driver's ed vehicle earlier this month after the car went through a stop sign. The 44-year-old male driver also failed a roadside sobriety test issued by a traffic enforcement officer.

"This may be a funny story, but we're serious about keeping our community safe," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP in a news release.

"It also shows why traffic stops are one of the most unpredictable things you can do as a police officer. Neither the driving student nor the instructor did their due diligence to be safe on the road. Our officer made sure to deliver immediate consequences."

Not only did the student have his learner's licence suspended for 90 days, he also received a ticket for failing to stop at the stop sign.

The instructor also faced consequences and has his car impounded for 90 days. Both could face a review from ICBC, police said.

"The instructors, students and the people who pay for lessons should all be doing due diligence," McLaughlin said. "It's not often we tow a car with two steering wheels, but impaired is impaired. Everyone must be safe on the road."