Stretch of B.C. highway damaged in November storms partially reopening before weekend
Another B.C. highway that was severely damaged in a series of storms last November will partially reopen by Friday.
B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will reopen to general travel and some commercial vehicles.
The ministry said crews have been working to repair the highway, which was damaged in 15 places between Hope and Spences Bridge in November.
Even so, when the 80-kilometre stretch does open to traffic, drivers are being asked to expect significant delays, travel advisories and reduced speed limits. Those delays could be up to two hours above regular travel times and in some areas, there will be single-lane sections.
"Many sections of the highway are operational with temporary access as we design and plan construction on permanent solutions over the long term," the ministry said.
As well, unpredictable winter weather could cause more interruptions. Travellers are advised to follow DriveBC, a Twitter account and website maintained by the ministry, for updates.
The ministry explained the highway stretch between Lytton and Hope remains closed as work was delayed because of record snowfall and the risk of avalanches. However, permanent repair work to the Highway 1 corridor in the Fraser Canyon is underway.
TRAVEL LIMITS REMAIN ON SOME ROUTES
Other routes impacted by November's storms still have travel restrictions in place.
The orders restricting travel on Highway 5 and Highway 99 are still in effect as construction work continues on both. Weight limits are in place for drivers taking Highway 99 and Highway 5 is limited to commercial trucks and inter-city buses.
Earlier this week, the province renewed a state of emergency put in place because of flooding and highway damage. That state of emergency will remain until Jan. 18, unless it's lifted earlier or extended.
"My continued thanks go out to road crews who are working so hard to get our highways back and fully open," Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said in a statement.
"This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province. Thank you to all British Columbians for your ongoing patience and compliance during these challenging times."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Andrew's military affiliations, Royal patronages returned to the Queen: palace
Prince Andrew has returned his military affiliations and royal patronages to Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him which accuses the royal of sexual abuse.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemptions, CBSA says
With just days to go before a federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers is set to come into effect, the federal government says Canadian truckers will be exempt from Canada's new rules, but are still expected to face restrictions once the reciprocal American policy comes into effect.
Why variant statistics don't tell the full story of Omicron's spread in Canada
The number of COVID-19 variant cases logged across the country isn’t lining up with total case numbers being reported. CTVNews.ca spoke with a few experts who explained why.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID-19
Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease.
Trump hangs up on NPR interviewer after being pressed on 2020 election lies
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly ended a telephone interview with National Public Radio after being pressed on lies about the 2020 election being 'stolen.'
Vaccination for kids best way to reduce COVID-19 risk in schools: doctor
As schools prepare for the return of in-person learning next Monday, parents in Ontario are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with changes coming to how potential outbreaks will be reported.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA offers support for vehicles damaged by potholes
The MLA for Parksville-Qualicum is offering to provide guidance for motorists who had their tires and vehicles damaged recently by hitting potholes in the Nanoose flats area.
-
B.C. investing $1M into preventing toxic drug deaths in construction industry
The British Columbia government is investing $1 million into expanding a program to help prevent drug overdoses in the construction industry.
-
City of Victoria puts 25 staff on unpaid leave due to vaccination status
More than two dozen City of Victoria staff members were put on unpaid leave after failing to meet the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all municipal workers.
Calgary
-
Calgary council votes in favour of taking steps toward arena project, gauging Flames partnership interest
Councillors spent more than three hours Wednesday grilling administration about the now-dead deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to build a new event centre.
-
Calgarian convicted of fatally stabbing his mother and disabled woman receives new trial with legal representation
Emanuel Kahsai has been granted a second trial after being found guilty in 2018 of two counts of first-degree murder while representing himself but without access to the courtroom due to his erratic behaviour.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give afternoon update
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a provincial pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give afternoon update
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a provincial pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Edson area, east to Sask. border
Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of freezing rain throughout Thursday morning in and beyond the capital region.
-
Man charged with impaired driving in October double fatal crash
An Ontario man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving in a crash that killed two people in 2021.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,630 people in hospital with COVID-19, at least 500 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, while the province’s intensive care units saw a slight decline in admissions on Thursday.
-
Ontario businesses want to know if they can reopen on Jan. 26
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to announce if businesses shuttered under the latest pandemic restrictions will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 26.
-
Toronto's 2022 proposed budget includes biggest property tax hike imposed during Tory's tenure
Toronto's proposed budget for 2022 includes the largest residential tax hike of Mayor John Tory's tenure as the city faces significant pressure from both rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
If too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. Schools must develop a contingency plan in the case of low personnel, which could include listing people to be called in as reinforcements.
-
Canadian immigrants turn to MPs for help with official documents, but to no avail
Canadian immigrants say they've been reaching out to their federal members of parliament for help with their long-delayed immigration files.
-
Police arrest Quebec man in alleged connection to shopping mall shooting
Police have arrested a man in alleged connection to the murder of Éric Francis De Souza, who was shot dead in a Brossard mall restaurant in May, 2019.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE | Details of Operation Phoenix reveal drug trafficking network, use of drones to smuggle drugs in prison: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested 12 people following an eight-month investigation that stretched into Ontario and Alberta into alleged drugs and firearms trafficking that including using drones to smuggle drugs into prisons.
-
City of Winnipeg sticks with full 10-day self-isolation requirement
Though the province has lowered the self-isolation requirements for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Winnipeg says it will be sticking with the full 10 days.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder, police still looking for three suspects
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man, but say three suspects remain outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in November.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Even though they're widely available, Sask. top doc warns against 'overuse' of rapid COVID-19 tests
Despite a high number of available COVID-19 rapid tests compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan's top doctor says it's important not to "overuse" them.
-
Letter to parents says Saskatoon's public schools could see disruption in operations
Saskatoon Public Schools says a staffing crunch because of rising COVID cases could lead to disruption in school operations, according to a letter sent to parents
Regina
-
Omicron Surge Plan updates announced by Sask. Health Authority
The update includes five key strategies the SHA said will ensure patients continue to receive the best care possible.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Regina Fire on scene of apartment blaze east of downtown
Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at a two storey apartment complex east of downtown Regina Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends current health measures until Jan. 24, including online learning
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Thursday that the province will extend the current health measures in place until at least Jan. 24, based on the recommendation of Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer. Those measures include online learning for Island students and teachers.
-
Child dies following two-vehicle crash in Galloway, N.B.
A six-year-old child from Elsipogtog First Nation has died following a crash in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
Man, 28, arrested for murder in Saint John: police
One man is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Saint John Wednesday night.
London
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' needs immediate fed help to get him to Canada say family and friends
A family with a critically ill toddler is pleading with the Canadian government for help to escape a desperate situation. And they have family and many residents in London, Ont. behind them.
-
LHSC reports 134 inpatients with COVID-19, Middlesex-London surpasses 25K cases
For a third day, the London Health Sciences Centre is reporting a record high number of inpatients with COVID-19.
-
Altered licence plate leads to charges for London man
Multiple charges have been laid after an eagle-eyed officer spotted what appeared to be altered licence plates on Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 11 reopened after several crashes Wednesday
After several serious crashes closed portions of Highway 11 in northern Ontario for most of the day Wednesday, the road has been fully reopened.
-
Tips on how to get money back on flight changes and cancellations
It's a time when not a lot of people are flying and airlines have cancelled many flights for different reasons, the latest, saying they are short of staff due to COVID-19. While that's frustrating for passengers, is there anything that can be done?
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Barrie, Ont., worth $36 million
Someone who purchased a ticket in Barrie for Wednesday night's Lotto 6/49 is an instant multi-millionaire.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 3,630 people in hospital with COVID-19, at least 500 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, while the province’s intensive care units saw a slight decline in admissions on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region public school boards offering short-term virtual learning for concerned families
As Waterloo Region families prepare for the return of in-class learning on Monday, both public school boards in the area say they will provide a ‘short term’ option for those who are not comfortable with sending the children back to class.
-
More than $10M funding for two affordable housing projects in Waterloo Region
Affordable housing in Waterloo Region received a major boost Thursday morning.