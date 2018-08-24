

Police, firefighters and a hazmat team all converged on a home in Richmond, B.C. Friday for an investigation that forced neighbours from their homes.

A neighbour tells CTV News he saw smoke coming from a house in the 11000 block of Kingfisher Drive in Steveston and ran to see if anyone was inside.

Others came to help and called firefighters, who were turned away by a man who answered the door, claiming a minor fire had been dealt with. When firefighters insisted they needed to see the source of the smoke, the man bolted.

Officials would not provide details, but the RCMP's clandestine lab team was called to aid in the investigation.

Five armed members could be seen entering the house and yelling for anyone inside to show themselves. They did not appear to remove anyone or any evidence.

BC Hydro workers were also on scene.

A man who lives next to the house said his wife heard someone banging on her door, and opened it to find a police officer with a gas mask on, telling her and their three children to leave her home immediately.

Mounties haven't given residents of the area any specifics, but some said they were given the impression there might be something going on.

"It's a little disturbing when you think we have young kids and something like this can be going on next door. You worry about your safety, and even tonight, when we come back… Who's living next door?"

He said there was nothing to make him suspect anything dangerous or potentially illegal was happening.

Some neighbours said they were alarmed to see the amount of emergency personnel called in, and that they believed the home may contain a drug lab.

"It didn't look like it was going to be a kitchen fire or anything like that," said a man who lives in the area.

He said when firefighters reached the scene it appeared they were waiting for someone else to show up. Mounties arrived a short time later and closed down the block.

"It's disheartening… It's a really quiet neighbourhood. We're not used to anything like this," another neighbour said.

Everyone was allowed back home later Friday afternoon, and firefighters left the scene. Police and the lab team were still at the house, and have told residents they'll be investigating and guarding the property for some time.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos