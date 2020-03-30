VANCOUVER -- A young B.C. girl who is battling leukemia for a second time amid the COVID-19 crisis has been given an uplifting personal message from her hero, Billie Eilish.

The singer of "Bad Guy" and "When the Party's Over" recently recorded a special video for 13-year-old Kamryn Exley, who cried with joy while watching it from her hospital bed last week.

"Hey Kam, it's Billie. I wanted to make this video and reach out to you and let you know I'm here for you, I love you so much, stay strong," Eilish says in the clip, which was shared on social media by her family.

"I know everything's really hard right now. It's crazy what's going on for you. I'm so sorry, I love you so much. Take care."

The Vancouver family also recorded Kamryn's reaction to receiving the extraordinary gift while sitting next to her stuffed animals. It begins with her mom asking, "If you could have a message from anybody in the whole world, who would it be from?"

"No, you guys didn't!" Kamryn replies as her eyes light up.

The young fan then watches Eilish's message twice in a row, exclaiming "oh my gosh" repeatedly while thanking the pop star for her kind words.

According to the family, Kamryn was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of nine, and spent years fighting it into remission only to relapse a few months ago.

Her sister launched an Instagram campaign in early March urging Eilish to help lift Kamryn's spirits after the young fan learned her treatments were going to prevent her from attending the singer's April 11 concert in Vancouver. The show has since been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A personal message from Eilish would mean "the absolute world to her and would brighten her spirits like nobody else could," Kamryn's sister wrote.