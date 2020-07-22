VANCOUVER -- Coffee giant Starbucks is launching curbside pickup this week in British Columbia, as part of the company's efforts to adapt to the new realities of the pandemic.

Ten coffee shops in Ontario began testing the system earlier this month. It allows customers to order their coffee or food through the Starbucks app, drive to the location specified, and have a barista bring their purchase right to the car when they check in and park in a designated spot.

Some of the Starbucks stores in Delta, Langley, Surrey, Richmond and Chilliwack will be trying out the new pickup option as of July 23. But what about Vancouver?

"At this time, we have no additional details on timing or additional locations for expansion," a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

Curbside pickup is one of several ways Starbucks has been adapting to changing customer needs during the pandemic, and to requirements for physical distancing and reduced contact.

Starbucks curbside pickup locations coming to British Columbia: